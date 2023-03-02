Mayor accused of bringing booze to alcohol-free youth event

A south-west mayor is being investigated for misconduct after allegedly bringing booze to an alcohol-free youth event in Portland.
Glenelg Shire Cr Scott Martin is accused of bringing alcohol to a family-friendly movie event held on January 20 at a grassed area at the rear of the Portland library, which is a designated alcohol-free zone under council bylaws.
He was asked about the incident by resident Gary Humm during question time at the council's February 28 meeting.
"You attended with your family and brought alcohol," Mr Humm alleged.
He said the mayor was spoken to by an off-duty police officer.
Mr Humm said he later messaged the mayor and deputy mayor Jayden Smith.
He said Cr Smith responded saying he was "disappointed" with the incident.
"My question is really quite simple, do you believe your reckless conduct, which has set a record low, is keeping with the mayoral office and deserving of the respect of the community?" he asked.
Cr Martin thanked the resident for his question and additional comments.
He said there was a process underway and hand-balled to the council's chief executive officer Paul Phelan.
"I've been fully briefed on the circumstances and I have also briefed the councillor groups," he said.
He said there was a process to follow under the Councillor Code of Conduct and it would be inappropriate to comment.
Speaking to The Standard, Mr Humm said the mayor had brought shame on the council and brought his office into disrepute.
He said Cr Martin did not respond to his text asking about the allegations.
"We have some very good councillors there but their reputation is being linked with this gentleman who just doesn't seem to understand social conventions," he said.
Mr Humm said he was disappointed the mayor had not stood down while the matter was being investigated.
Cr Martin was voted in as mayor of the shire in the December mayoral election.
Glenelg Shire Council declined to comment.
"As per our CEO's comments at Tuesday night's council meeting, it is not appropriate to make any public comment at this stage," a spokeswoman said.
"It may prejudice an outcome and due process that is being appropriately managed under the Councillor Code of Conduct."
A Portland police spokesman said police were aware of the alleged incident but given alcohol-free zones were a council bylaw, it was "entirely a council matter".
