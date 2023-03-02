The Standard
Glenelg Shire mayor accused of bringing booze to alcohol-free youth event

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 2 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 11:00am
A south-west mayor is being investigated for misconduct after allegedly bringing booze to an alcohol-free youth event in Portland.

