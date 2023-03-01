Investigation almost complete into cricketer's alleged sex messages

Cricket Victoria will determine the future course of an investigation into a Warrnambool senior player accused of sending sexualised social media messages to some junior players.
A Warrnambool District Cricket Association spokesman said a final report was imminent and would be forwarded to CV for guidance to determine what, if anything, happened next.
However, CV has denied any involvement in the process.
"Just to reinforce that it is a WDCA case and is confidential, so I don't receive updates on the progress while it's ongoing," CV general manager of communications Hamish Jones said.
When quizzed about why the investigation requested by Merrivale Cricket Club was confidential, Mr Jones said "we don't provide a running commentary on these matters".
"That is out of respect for the process and those involved in it," he said.
"I'm sure you will hear locally if and when the WDCA are ready to confirm an outcome."
Cricket Australia is understood to have inside knowledge about the investigation.
"Regarding your inquiry about a Cricket Victoria inquiry regarding the Warrnambool District Cricket Association, we have no comment while the investigation is ongoing," CA communications spokesman Richard Hinds said.
The WDCA spokesman said a report into what had been an involved investigation process was nearing completion and that report would be reviewed by CV which would guide the association on what needed to happen.
He said the WDCA would act on whatever that advice was going forward.
Merrivale Cricket Club requested the investigation on January 16, providing six screenshots of messages to the WDCA.
Four allegedly depict the senior player making explicit comments, while another is claimed to be an intimate image.
A Brierly-Christ Church Cricket Club player/official has voluntarily stood down while the investigation is under way.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.