Home at 6 Turner Drive sells for $620,000 in Warrnambool's only weekend auction

JG
By Jessica Greenan
March 4 2023 - 1:27pm
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 6 Turner Drive sold under the hammer for $620,000 on Saturday, just within the expected price range.

A crowd of about 20 people attended Warrnambool's only auction this weekend with a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in north Warrnambool just making the expected price range.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

