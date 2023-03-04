A crowd of about 20 people attended Warrnambool's only auction this weekend with a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in north Warrnambool just making the expected price range.
The property at 6 Turner Drive attracted just one bidder, with an opening offer of $550,000.
Being well below the expected price range of $620,000 to $680,000, the home eventually sold to a local buyer who'd just sold their own property on an acreage out of town.
That buyer was looking to downsize to a lower-maintenance property.
Ray White auctioneer Harry Ponting said he was pleased with the result.
"It was a really good result in the end," he said.
"It went as expected, the owners were keen to get it sold and I suppose at an auction campaign you get four weeks to establish where the market's seeing value and that's pretty much where it sat, if not a little more, so it was a great result.
"The purchasers are happy too so it was a good result all-round."
Mr Ponting confirmed it was the only auction held in Warrnambool on Saturday, with another selling before it hit the market.
He said many potential sellers wanted to hold-off until after the long weekend, with auctions expected to resume to regular numbers closer to April.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
