Warrnambool women's representative side made history on Saturday, clinching the inaugural Women's Festival of Cricket title with victory against Colac in Hamilton.
After posting a formidable 7-139 batting first in the decider, the Warrnambool bowlers worked in tandem to limit Colac to just 8-118 of its allotted 30 overs and claim victory.
Warrnambool got off to a horror start with the bat and were 3-3 off three overs before vice-captain Hannah Meates and star batter Shannon Johnson came together to steady the ship.
The pair combined for a 71-run stand before Meates was dismissed for a composed 31.
Meates' dismissal didn't deter Johnson, who went on to plunder 72 from 82 deliveries - her third half-century from three Festival of Cricket games.
The Victorian Indigenous team representative struck 11 fours in the knock and was the last player dismissed, when her side was on 135.
Warrnambool coach Jason Elliott, who was rapt with the result, lauded Meates and Johnson for their performances and praised the entire team.
"Obviously the partnership between Shannon Johnson and Hannah Meates was the difference, (it) set us up," he said.
"We were able to build on that and all the batters did their job and then with the ball everyone contributed as well.
"The best bit was that it was such a team performance. I know there was a couple of individual efforts but all the way through there's been a lot of buy-in."
The wickets were shared amongst the Warrnambool bowlers with Tara Elliott's 3-18 the standout figures.
For Colac, skipper Sam LaFranchi top-scored with 44 and Audrey Ringe took 5-25.
The coach was impressed by the new competition which saw Warrnambool play and win two games in January before progressing to the grand final.
"I think it's a great stepping stone for women's cricket in the region and women's sport in general," Elliott said.
"It was a wonderful spectacle and the quality of play was outstanding. It's great to see that women are getting the recognition they deserve for representative cricket.
"It's a great starting point, obviously terrific to win the first one but it's just great for the region to have that opportunity for those women that grew up not necessarily having the opportunity to play age-group cricket in juniors.
"Our side's pretty well littered with those women who've got the same background that played with the boys and now they're fantastic role models for the next generation coming through."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.