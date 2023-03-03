The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Deakin Uni to offer full medical degree in Warrnambool

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deakin University's Alistair McCosh, intern Gaby Carty, Dr Barry Morphett and South West Healthcare CEO Craig Fraser celebrate the announcement of the Warrnambool campus now offering the full medical degree. Picture by Anthony Brady

In a "big win" for the city, Deakin University will begin offering a four-year medical degree at the Warrnambool campus from next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.