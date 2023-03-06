His legacy is profound as he oversaw the successful construction of the Matilda Room followed by overseeing the biggest May Carnival in the club's history in 2022 - with record crowds and its best financial figures. O'Connor played a major role in the success of the club's Jericho Cup meeting in late November and was instrumental in working with contractors to build an on-course stabling complex for top trainer Tom Dabernig, a new machinery shed plus a new grass training track.