Warrnambool Racing Club is looking for a new chief executive officer after Tom O'Connor resigned from the job on Monday.
O'Connor's decision has created a dilemma for the WRC as it's just over seven weeks until its May Racing Carnival.
Racing industry sources say O'Connor hopes to finish up his employment at the club within weeks. The Standard believes the racing club will not appoint a new CEO before the 2023 three-day May Racing Carnival.
O'Connor's hand had been forced to leave the top job after his wife Vanessa gained a primary school teaching job at Wodonga this year. She previously taught at Warrnambool's Our Lady Help Of Christians Primary School in 2022. The father-of-two had been commuting between Warrnambool and Wodonga since the start of the school year. O'Connor has been CEO at Warrnambool since October 2019.
His legacy is profound as he oversaw the successful construction of the Matilda Room followed by overseeing the biggest May Carnival in the club's history in 2022 - with record crowds and its best financial figures. O'Connor played a major role in the success of the club's Jericho Cup meeting in late November and was instrumental in working with contractors to build an on-course stabling complex for top trainer Tom Dabernig, a new machinery shed plus a new grass training track.
O'Connor's departure comes hot on the heels of the club appointing a new track and facilities manager last week. Dermott O'Connor (no relation to Tom) took over the job last week, replacing Brent O'Rourke.
The Warrnambool Racing Club was contacted and declined to comment.
