Tom O'Connor resigns as Warrnambool Racing Club's chief executive officer

By Tim Auld
Updated March 6 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:30pm
Tom O'Connor, pictured in 2021, has resigned as Warrnambool Racing Club's chief exectuve officer. File picture

Warrnambool Racing Club is looking for a new chief executive officer after Tom O'Connor resigned from the job on Monday.

