Portland lose several players, including Ben Malcolm and Tom Sharp, ahead of 2023 Hampden league season

Updated March 4 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 7:00pm
Tom Sharp, who kicked 82 goals for Portland in 2022, won't play in 2023.

Portland coach Jarrod Holt says the goal will be to remain competitive despite losing close to half its players from its 2022 semi-finals team.

