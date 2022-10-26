PORTLAND coach Jarrod Holt is confident the club has midfield depth to cover the departure of Maskell Medallist Daniel Jackson.
The Tigers, coming off their first Hampden league finals series, expect Dave Denboer and Harry McIntyre, among others, to embrace added responsibility next year.
Denboer has spent the bulk of his career as a defender but Holt believes he can slot into the Tigers' engine room after missing the entire 2022 season with a knee injury.
"We want to improve and don't want to take a step backwards and we think we can," Holt said of bettering their first semi-final finish.
"Dave will be someone who can definitely be a good contributor in the midfield and we have some good young players coming through who played a bit of midfield time this year but not significant who I think could step up.
"I don't think it will be a like for a like (replacing Jackson) but I don't think the midfield will be a weakness of ours."
Holt said former captain Jackson, who will move to Queensland and play for North Cairns, would be missed as a dynamic goal-kicking midfielder who provided leadership.
"We knew it was going to happen, he was talking of moving away even before this year so we were probably lucky to have him this year," he said.
"He trains really hard and drags other people along with him so it's a big hole to fill."
Portland is in discussions with potential recruits and hopes to sign new players in coming weeks.
The Tigers will start training on November 21 but Hanlon Park is unavailable until mid-January as the ground is resurfaced.
"It will be great if they can improve the surface again, it was actually pretty good," Holt said.
