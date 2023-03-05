The Standard

Andy Ryan and Gabby Lanman triumph in Killarney Super Tri

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated March 5 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Ryan and Gabby Lanman took top honours in the 2023 Killarney Super Tri. Picture by Matt Hughes

A pair of familiar faces claimed top-honours in the Killarney Super Tri in testing conditions on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.