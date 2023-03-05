A pair of familiar faces claimed top-honours in the Killarney Super Tri in testing conditions on Sunday.
Warrnambool's Andy Ryan and Hamilton's Gabby Lanman, both previous winners of the event, were the first male and female finishers in the super course which consisted of a 750-metre swim, 24-kilometre cycle and 6.6km run.
Conditions were far from ideal for a healthy turnout of competitors with thick fog at Killarney Beach forcing a delayed start that led to competitors detouring from the original swim course and swimming laps in the ocean instead.
Lanman, a seasoned triathlete, was pleased with her performance and was effusive in her praise for those involved in organising the event.
This year's edition celebrated the 'This Girl Can' campaign which encourages and supports Victorian women to embrace physical activity with half the entry fees going to a local women's charity.
"That's why you see all the touches of sparkle everywhere," Lanman said.
"It's a great initiative to support women and half the funds for entries are going to the Gunditjmara women supporting women who experience domestic violence.
"I couldn't do this without the enormous support network here.
"All the sparkles you see put me in this winning spot, it's not just me that gets to the top by myself. It's all the volunteers and the other women that are racing and lifting you up. So when I was doing this extra long race today it was so nice to be able to see other women of all ability levels out there having a go.
"So I think everyone had a win today really."
Ryan, an experienced ironman competitor, enjoyed the race and said winning "was a bonus".
The Warrnambool triathlete hasn't competed in too many similar length events in recent years.
"I haven't done a hell of a lot in the last few years," he said. "I haven't done many of these shorter ones so they're always a bit of a shock to the system.
"It's always hard these sprints, you sort of go flat-stick the whole way, so you feel uncomfortable the whole way.
"I got through it so it's alright."
Ryan said he is weighing up whether to enter in the Ironman 70.3 Geelong later this month.
"I haven't entered it yet, I was seeing how this was going to pan out today and decide this week whether I do it or not," he said.
For those who didn't compete in the super course on Sunday there was a sprint course and a short course, as well as junior events. The sprint course involved a 500m swim, 16km cycle and a 4.4km run while the short course was half the length of the sprint.
