Nestles under 13 coach Pete Hunter was delighted after his side's grand-final win over Merrivale which was set up by a player-of-the-match performance from a rising spinner.
After posting 106 in their first innings, the Factory dismissed the Tigers for 90 to claim the crown.
Young leg-spinner Azhan Rehan was the star of the show for the victors, snaring 4-5 to clean up the Tigers' tail after contributing a handy 10 runs with the bat.
Hunter said praised both outfits for their efforts.
"We've got so much respect for Merrivale they're such a great team," he said.
"We were thrilled, A - just to be here and to play the way we did was really pleasing.
"Everyone did their little bit today.
"It was just a great game of cricket it really was, it could have gone either way."
The Factory mentor said Rehan had "plenty of potential".
"He really turned it on today when it counted," he said.
Hugh Hunter (22) top-scored with the bat for Nestles while Tiger Fletcher Henry batted superbly for a composed 29.
Stuart Thring was the best of the Merrivale bowlers, capturing 2-3.
Hunter gave special mention to Nestles as a whole after the win.
"We've got great new facilities at the Reid and a great club and a great feel about it at the moment," he said.
"Lots of parents help out and make our job easy."
