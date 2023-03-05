A father-son pairing enjoyed a first - and final - junior premiership together after their team enacted revenge on an association rival.
Dennington, who lost to Brierly-Christ Church in the under 17 Twenty20 grand final earlier this year, reversed the result in the one-day grand final, defeating the Bulls by six wickets at Reid Oval on Sunday.
The Dogs followed up a dominant bowling performance to chase down a 106-run winning total in the 27th over.
Dogs skipper and man-of-the-match Tom Powell (41 not out and 2-12) was thrilled to finish his junior career with a flag, despite it coming against his old club.
"It's unreal, I can't quite believe it," he said. "It feels really rewarding."
Powell, 17, said Dennington's group "had a lot of fun" which led to playing good cricket.
"I think that was the key to the whole season - just have fun and enjoy yourself and anything can happen I guess," he said.
Dennington co-coach Ben Powell - Tom's father - was equally as thrilled to win the premiership alongside his son after coaching him in various teams for close to a decade.
"Finally... it was a good one for Tom and me to actually get one," he said.
Powell, who coaches alongside Jack Noonan, said he was proud of his players before thanking the likes of previous Dogs' coaches Jamie Fogarty and Jeremy Alexander club for their work over the years.
"They're a good cricket side, they've all got skills, we just had to get here today to show it," Powell said.
Powell also praised his former club Brierly-Christ Church, where he coached for six years, for their strong under 17 campaign.
"The only game we lost was to Brierly (in the Twenty20 grand final)," he said. "We've had good battles."
Dennington, who was without Hamish Alexander (boarding school), gave itself every opportunity to win the game early, with a potent bowling attack picking up the Bulls' opening four wickets cheaply (4-29).
The Dogs' opening bowlers spearheaded the attack, with Mitch Lloyd (4-16) and Charlie Noonan (3-24) both productive.
Xavier Gercovich (31 from 54) helped anchor the Bulls' inning alongside Seth Wallace to reach 82, but another clump of wickets saw the Bulls lose four more wickets for just seven runs.
Prannoy Josy (11 not out) tried to push the Bulls onwards before the final wicket fell for 105.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
