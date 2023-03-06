Rare 'opportunity' for woman found with drugs

A woman found with more than $4000 worth of ice could avoid a conviction.
The 44-year-old was handed a year-long diversion plan in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, which allows the matter to be heard out of the court system and will give her a chance to avoid a criminal record.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Bec Clark told the court police searched a home on Botanic Road on June 9, 2022 about 9.30am.
The woman answered the front door of the premises and police members entered through it to find her partner and co-accused exiting the toilet.
A search of the premises located about six grams of methamphetamine within a toilet roll amongst a stack of loose rolls.
The drugs, which had a street value of more than $4000, were stored in a single ziplock bag.
Senior Constable Clark said the woman told police the drugs were hers, voluntarily attending the police station on June 9 where she was arrested and interviewed.
She said the drugs in the toilet belonged to her and when police arrived she handed it to the co-accused and instructed him to hide it in the toilet.
Lawyer Natasha Jayasuriya argued her client had been "very forthcoming with police" and had since turned her life around.
"The drug program she has done ... has been something that's been life changing for her," Ms Jayasuriya said.
"She had a history sadly with drugs from when she was roughly 19 until she had her daughter when she was 34 years old, 10 years ago."
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Ms Jayasuriya had "just persuaded" him to grant the diversion.
"Six grams or a quarter of an ounce is not an insignificant quantity of a drug," he said.
"It's not very often the court would grant a diversion for the quantity of drugs allegedly found in your possession.
"On the other hand it's not that usual to have somebody who's 44 coming before the courts for the first time, particularly with the history that you give. It's often mentioned there's a real public benefit in trying to keep people out of the quagmire of the criminal justice system because once you get in the mixture it can be often very hard to get out of it.
"All the connections, all the anti-social connotations or connections made just makes life more and more difficult.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
