Man charged with threatening to kill police officer

A Warrnambool man alleged to have threatened to kill a police officer is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for a bail/remand hearing.
The 42-year-old, who is known to police, was arrested and is currently being held in the Warrnambool police station cells.
He has not been interviewed as officers believe he is heavily under the influence of drugs.
He has been charged with making threats to kill a police member and associated offences.
The Warrnambool police crime investigation unit has carriage of the case and a police spokesman said there was a significant back story to the charges.
"It will all come out in court at some stage," he said.
"It will be alleged the man initiated contact with a police member and the situation developed from there.
"He's currently in the cells but unfit to be interviewed because he's under the influence of drugs," he said.
It's expected that police will oppose bail being granted as the man is a risk of continuing to offend.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.