The Standard
Home/News/Local News

New barbecue started at Koroit Railway Station

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated March 7 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit Lions Club members Peter McCarthy and Graeme Poynton cooking a barbecue at the Koroit Railway Station. The station will soon have a permanent barbecue facility. Picture: Anthony Brady

The long battle for a barbecue at the Koroit Railway Station is finally bearing fruit with construction underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.