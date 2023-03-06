The long battle for a barbecue at the Koroit Railway Station is finally bearing fruit with construction underway.
Work has begun on the undercover barbecue area, which will include a double hot plate, as well as seating and tables.
The concrete slab has been poured for the barbecue, with framework for the cover expected to arrive soon.
It is hoped the project will be completed by the end of April.
The barbecue construction has been jointly funded by the Koroit Lions Club, the Port Fairy to Warrnambool Rail Trail committee of management, Moyne Shire Council and the South West Community Foundation Koroit Sub-Branch.
Contributions have also came from other philanthropic bodies and the federal government.
Koroit Lions Club member John Featherby said it was pleasing to see the project come to life.
"It's been a long time coming," Mr Featherby said.
"To see it underway is the light at the end of the tunnel we have been looking for.
"We have had a lot of positive feedback since construction has started, everyone is really keen for the barbecue to go ahead."
The concept of a barbecue at the station was first put forward by the Lions club in 2017.
The club planned to install a solar barbecue, an idea that was knocked back by Moyne Shire Council, on the belief battery replacement and upgrades would become a burden.
Plans were altered, with the more traditional electricity-based model settled on.
The railway prescient has become a popular part of Koroit, catering for all ages.
It has a playground and an exercise station, as well as manicured garden and lawn areas which are maintained by community volunteers.
The Koroit Skate Park is located across the road from the station, adding to the attraction of the area.
The Koroit Lions Club continues to be an important force in the town, with the barbecue the latest of its community projects. The club generates a strong stream of revenue from its op shop in High Street.
