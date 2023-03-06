Forging new connections on International Women's Day is the aim of a night out at Warrnambool's Frolic Lane this week.
Frolic owner Shahne McIlroy said she had made an effort to try and get all her female staff to work, and was bringing in some female live acts to perform including Gabby Steel.
"We'll put on some pizzas for everyone and really just provide a space for people to come and be together and just to celebrate being women," she said.
The event, which is open to everyone, is on Wednesday from 6pm.
There are a few different themes this year, and one of them is embracing equity, so that's what we'll be talking about and celebrating on the night.- Eve Drew
Her Health Collective owner Eve Drew said while there would be a number of people who would talk at the event, it was really just about connection.
"What better way to celebrate International Women's Day than to get together a group of women?" she said.
"We're keeping it quite informal.
"There are a few different themes this year, and one of them is embracing equity, so that's what we'll be talking about and celebrating on the night.
"We'll have a few people who will talk about what International Women's Day means to them."
Fit After 40 owner Tania Monk said the focus of the night would be on equity.
"It's always about equality, but the equity part makes it fair and even - a level playing field so to speak," she said.
"That's probably what the focus will be.
"We're just as capable as the next person. Women aren't small men, we are women. We've got things to do and places to be all the same."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.