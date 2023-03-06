The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool business owner concerned about rising energy costs

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated March 7 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macey's owner Peter Walsh is concerned about rising energy costs, which make it difficult to set prices in the bistro and bottle shop.

A Warrnambool business owner hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned about skyrocketing energy bills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.