A Warrnambool business owner hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned about skyrocketing energy bills.
Macey's owner Peter 'Cork' Walsh said it was difficult to set prices due to the ever-changing prices.
"It's an unknown factor how much we will be paying in six months' time," Mr Walsh said.
"It's hard to price the food and alcohol with all of these rising costs."
He said he believed energy costs had increased by about 20 per cent in the past 12 months.
Mr Walsh said the cost of food and alcohol had also increased.
"There's not one thing that hasn't gone up," he said.
However, wages are increasing due to skills shortages and trade has decreased by about 30 per cent since before the pandemic.
"We're not getting as many visitors as we usually would," Mr Walsh said.
"In March and April we would usually have a lot of grey nomads in the city, but we're not seeing as many this year."
Mr Walsh said a growing number of people were choosing to stay home instead of eating out.
However, sales at the bottle shop have increased.
Mr Walsh said it was also becoming increasingly difficult to attract staff - in particular, chefs.
His comments come as a survey conducted by the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry revealed the majority of businesses are increasingly concerned about the impact of energy prices.
Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Paul Guerra said members were concerned about energy prices and recognised that renewable energy is the long-term solution.
"These businesses are looking to government to provide the direction, certainty and assistance around what the journey to net-zero looks like and how they can participate in it," Mr Guerra said. "If we are to reach the government's 95 per cent renewable target by 2035 then we need to get our skates on, but we also need to ensure we take business with us.
"The Victorian Chamber's Energy Roadmap, which has been provided to government, would help ease the cost of doing business and future-proof Victorian industries while establishing a world-leading clean energy sector that could be a key driver of our future economy."
The Standard reported recently Warrnambool households were paying $875 more for energy each year than the previous 12 months.
Prices are also expected to increase in the coming months.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
