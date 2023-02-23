The Standard

Billy Bragg fans pushing ticket sales to Port Fairy Folk Festival

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
February 23 2023 - 11:00am
People are booking tickets for Port Fairy Folk Festival in the hopes of catching a glimpse of Billy Bragg performing live. Picture supplied.

Tickets for Port Fairy Folk Festival are set to sell out as concert-goers scramble to see Billy Bragg during his Australian tour.

