Tickets for Port Fairy Folk Festival are set to sell out as concert-goers scramble to see Billy Bragg during his Australian tour.
The British musician and campaigner, whose career spans more than 35 years, will perform two sets at Folkie.
The festival runs on the Labour Day weekend from March 10 to 13.
Folkie program director Justin Rudge said demand for tickets was greater than last year.
"One of the things driving that is Billy Bragg and the fact his Melbourne shows are selling out," Mr Rudge said.
"If you want to see Billy Bragg you have to come to Port Fairy."
Mr Rudge said he expected several thousand people to attend Bragg's sets on one of Folkie's bigger stages.
The festival director said he was confident the festival would sell out prior to the gates opening.
"We're selling tickets increasingly at the moment," he said.
"Compared to the daily sales last year we're well ahead of that."
Mr Rudge said the people booking tickets were travelling from overseas and from all over Australia.
"We didn't get this many overseas people last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
Construction at the festival site began this week.
In other festival news, American rock legend Judy Collins, whose career spans seven decades, has cancelled her tour in Australia which included performing at Folkie.
"We're hopeful Judy will be able to join us for the 2024, and we wish her and her team all the best," a statement by the festival said.
Folkie's line-up features an array of south-west, Australian and international artists.
It is the 46th iteration of the Music Victoria best regional festival winner.
A tribute will be held in honour of late Killarney musician Archie Roach on the stage that was launched as part of his foundation at the 2022 festival.
The final artists added to the festival were announced last week.
Folkie will be accompanied by an array of events on the streets of Port Fairy including a fair.
