Josh Pyke is performing at Port Fairy Folk Festival which runs from March 10 to 13, 2023

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
February 17 2023 - 9:00am
ARIA-award-winning singer-songwriter Josh Pyke is excited to play at Port Fairy Folk Festival for the first time. The Australian musician has a link to a historic cottage in the seaside town.
The historic Mott's Cottage is located on Sackville Street in Port Fairy.

The Mott's are my relatives on my grandmother's side of the family, so I've always had an affinity with Port Fairy.

- Josh Pyke

THE historic Mott's Cottage in Port Fairy holds a special place in ARIA-award-winning singer-songwriter Josh Pyke's heart.

