Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article mentions of deceased persons.
FAMILY members will take part in honouring the late Killarney musician Archie Roach at this year's Port Fairy Folk Festival.
The lineup for the festival's Archie Roach Foundation stage has been announced.
Roach was present when the stage was launched at the Folkie in 2022, but sadly the Gunditjmara (Kirrae Whurrong/Djab Wurrung), Bundjalung Senior Elder died months later aged 66.
The Elder's great-niece, Carla Lauch will be conducting basket weaving workshops, and his niece Tracy Roach alongside her daughter Mariah Briggs, will be leading traditional art workshops.
A tribute will be held for the elder with his musical family coming together for two special concerts to perform songs spanning his 30-year recording career.
The music acts gracing the stage are the Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, Birdz and Fred, Bumpy, Dobby, Emma Donovan, Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, Nancy Bates and Tabitha Lean, Pirritu and Radical Son, Madi Colville-Walker, Maylene Yinarr and Ridzy Ray.
A range of workshops will also be held including a yarning circle with elder Rob Lowe Senior, dance with Billy Briggs, Yidaki Healing with Lionel Lauch, the Singing Our Future conversations, and a fireside yarn weaving culture, storytelling and live performances by young First Nations people from the Aboriginal-led not-for-profit organisation Culture is Life.
The late actor Uncle Jack Charles will also be honoured at the festival.
Port Fairy Folk Festival runs over the Labour Day long weekend from March 10 to 13.
The festival's program director Justin Rudge said following the launch of the stage last year, the festival was honoured and grateful to partner with the foundation.
"To produce such amazing First Nations and local content across the festival," he said.
"With the immense sadness of Uncle Archie's passing, it's more important than ever to share the stories, culture, and songs of our amazing First Nations artists."
The Archie Roach Foundation stage is an ongoing partnership between Port Fairy Folk Festival and the Archie Roach Foundation, with support from Australia Council.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
