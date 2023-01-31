Talented goalie Isabella Baker is trading Victoria Park for Reid Oval in 2023.
In a major coup for Warrnambool, Baker joins the Blues after seven years at Koroit, where she was an open netball premiership player and Hampden league best and fairest runner-up by the time she was 16.
Baker, now 19, said she was "very grateful" for all Koroit had done for her in her time at the Saints but was excited for "something different" at Warrnambool.
The attacking play-maker is confident the Blues, who finished top-five before losing an elimination final to North Warrnambool Eagles in 2022, can push deeper into finals this year.
"I'd love to finish in the top three and I definitely think we can do it," Baker told The Standard.
Baker, who works and studies in disability services, said she was excited to link up with experienced goal attack Amy Wormald at Warrnambool, as well as the club's up-and-coming attackers.
"Hopefully I can bring over my experience and work with some juniors as well," she said. "It will be good to work with Eva Ryan and help her as well as Amy helping me."
Baker, who has a connection to Warrnambool through boyfriend Sam Morgan, will also reunite with Blues defender Jordi Bidmade who she teamed up with at the 13 and under level at South Rovers.
"I know a few (of the girls) from school and basketball," Baker said. "It's good to be back playing on their side."
Baker is also enthusiastic about working with Warrnambool's coaching staff, led by non-playing A-grade co-coaches Raewyn Poumako and Laura Peake.
"I've heard so much of both of them, of how encouraging they are," she said. "It will be good to have them court-side."
Baker is determined to get the Blues back to the top - their last open netball flag was in 2009 - while taking her own game to another level in 2023 by lifting her intensity and limiting errors.
"Just the small things to really exceed my game," she said.
Poumako said she was thrilled to welcome a player of Baker's calibre to the club.
"We're excited to have her in our playing group," Poumako said. "Even though she is young, she is very experienced.
"Her work ethic at training day, game day, I think she gives 110 per cent for the team. She has a positive approach and that energy reflects in the rest of the team.
"We're gaining a lot by Belle coming across."
Poumako, whose tenure extends to a sixth season as coach this year, said Baker's versatility as a player would be a valuable asset on game day.
"It gives us a flexibility in our team that we haven't had in a while," she said.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.