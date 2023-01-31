The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Warrnambool signs attacker Isabella Baker for 2023 Hampden netball season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated January 31 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isabella Baker has joined Warrnambool from Koroit ahead of the 2023 Hampden league netball season. Picture by Meg Saultry

Talented goalie Isabella Baker is trading Victoria Park for Reid Oval in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.