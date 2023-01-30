The Standard
Inside Racing: Former Koroit jockey Declan Bates sidelined for month with ankle injury

By Tim Auld
Updated January 30 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 2:00pm
Former Koroit jockey Declan Bates is out of action for a month after an ankle injury.

Talented Irish-born jockey Declan Bates will be on the sidelines for the next month after having surgery on his right ankle last week.

