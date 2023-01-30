This year's edition of the Noorat to Terang Fun Run/Walk will pay tribute to the late Clinton Hall.
The winner of the open male section - just in 2023 - will be awarded the Clinton Hall Trophy in honour of the Warrnambool runner, who passed away suddenly at the age of 43 in July last year.
Hall was well known in the Terang community as a legend of the annual 5.92-kilometre event and also through his time playing football with Terang Mortlake.
His record in the fun run is remarkable after first competing in the race in 1990 at age 11.
That instance he broke the under-12 record in a time of 21 minutes and 50 seconds before breaking it again the following year with 21 minutes and 17 seconds - a record which still stands today.
Hall then went on to become a six-time open male winner (2001, '02, '03, '04, '12, '15) and a five-time winner of his age category (under 12, 15 and 18).
He also finished runner-up in the open male category on six occasions (2005, '06, '11, '13, '14 and '16), two of which were losses by just one and four seconds.
Race coordinator Stephen O'Connor spoke highly of Hall and his association with the iconic event over an extensive period of time.
"In 2023 the open male winner will be awarded the Clinton Hall Trophy in recognition of an outstanding athlete who enthusiastically competed 17 times and contributed so much to a local fun run," he said. "Clinton never ran a poor race in the Noorat to Terang. His record is impeccable running-wise and the times he continually ran."
This year's race will be held on February 24 with entries now open online.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.