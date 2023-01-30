The Standard
Open male winner of the 41st Noorat to Terang Fun Run/Walk to be awarded Clinton Hall Trophy

Matt Hughes
Matt Hughes
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:00pm
Clinton Hall during the 2016 Noorat to Terang Fun Run. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

This year's edition of the Noorat to Terang Fun Run/Walk will pay tribute to the late Clinton Hall.

