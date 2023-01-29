Emerging Warrnambool sprinting star Grace Kelly blitzed the field with an incredible four gold medals at the Victorian Country Athletics Championships over the weekend in Geelong.
The teenager competed in multiple age groups across the course of competition, winning gold in the 100m under 18 and 100m open women's events.
Both sprints were also personal bests for the Emmanuel College student, who ran 11:93 in the under 18 before breaking the time with a blistering run of 11:87 only 60 minutes later. This was also a world junior under 20 qualifying time.
She also snared gold in the open women's 4x100 and won the under 18 200m gold.
"I'm feeling really happy about the weekend," she said.
"I was pretty proud, I knew I was in good form and stoked to run a PB. It's been a little while since I've been able to run a PB so to run it sub-12 was great.
"I still think I can get faster which I think is really exciting because I've got confidence now that I can run it sub-12 and consistently.
"I'm really excited to see what I can do in the next few runs and see where it takes. It definitely gave me a lot of confidence heading into future competitions."
She said she was working towards a few pro running meets at the moment and would ultimately work towards hopefully qualifying for the Youth Commonwealth Games, which will be held in 2023 at Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.
"I'll head to the Beachside Gift this weekend and then the following weekend Ballarat Gift which I'm looking forward to," she said.
"After that I'll work really hard on preparing for the states and go from there."
Another talented Warrnambool runner in Hannah McMeel also showed promising signs across the championships.
The promising teenager just missed the podium in the 100 and 200m events, while finishing fifth in the 400m.
