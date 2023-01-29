The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra
Breaking

Portland's Brock Hallett wins 2023 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic with a special final lap

By Meg Saultry & Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 30 2023 - 2:42am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEWLY-CROWNED South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic winner Brock Hallett hopes his eye-catching drive will pique interest in the United States.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.