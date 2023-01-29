City Memorial Red division one bowler and club bowls coordinator Bryan Sheehan admits there is an extra layer of competitive energy when it comes to taking on the City Memorial Gold team under the dome.
"It's the local derby, it certainly holds more significance. It's on for young and old," he told The Standard as the two teams clashed in Western District Playing Area weekend pennant division one.
"It's team against team but everyone is going 100 per cent at each other."
In a thrilling contest which went down to the wire, Sheehan's side remained undefeated, holding on in a thrilling 57-56 match in front of a healthy crowd of onlookers.
Despite a 12-0 record heading into the finals, Sheehan says the team has plenty of work to do.
"I think we're struggling a little bit, we're undefeated but have some work to do," he said.
"It's a good problem to have. There's only a few weeks to go (before finals), so we'll keep working hard and be better at what we're doing."
The well-respected lawn bowler said after 14 years he was still as passionate as ever about the game.
"I just love the game and the competitiveness of it," he said.
"It's just a brilliant game and you meet a lot of great people along the way."
In the remaining Western District Playing Area weekend results, Mortlake Blue won 62-52 against Koroit Blue, Terang Blue was too strong for Lawn Tennis Red winning 67-53, Warrnambool Gold got the better of Dunkeld Blue 58-51 at home, Dennington Jets held on to win 59-55 against Warrnambool Blue and Timboon Gold defeated Port Fairy Red 57-46.
