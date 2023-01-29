The Standard
City Memorial Red win 57-56 thriller in local derby against City Memorial Gold to remain undefeated in WDPA weekend pennant

Lawn bowler Bryan Sheehan directs his team in the thrilling weekend pennant match under the dome at City Memorial Bowls Club.

City Memorial Red division one bowler and club bowls coordinator Bryan Sheehan admits there is an extra layer of competitive energy when it comes to taking on the City Memorial Gold team under the dome.

