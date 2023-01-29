The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra
Watch

Warrnambool's James McFadden wins postponed night two 50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic A-Main

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 29 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Warrnambool's James McFadden sprinted to a popular win in the Saturday night A-Main held on Sunday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.