Warrnambool's James McFadden sprinted to a popular win in the Saturday night A-Main held on Sunday night.
McFadden, driving the Hodges Motorsport D5, set himself up for a genuine shot at a third South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic with the commanding victory ahead of American Sheldon Haudenschild and Sydneysider Ian Madsen. Warrnambool's Jamie Veal was fourth.
McFadden, who started from position four, worked both the top and bottom racing lines in an impressive performance, having conceded a sizeable lead to Haudenschild in the early stages.
"He is one of the best in the world so anytime you can do that (pass him and hold him at bay) is good and our car is reacting really well with everything we do, so I am absolutely pumped," he told The Standard.
McFadden said the race had its challenges.
"I felt it was really hard to see out there with the sun but the track lasted a lot longer than I thought so happy days," he said.
"There was hectic lap traffic but that's sprintcar racing and that's what makes it so cool."
The 30-lap A-Main got off a spectacular start with Queensland youngster Jy Corbet first bringing on the cautions after a lap when he spun. Two laps later he rode out a wild roll in turns one and two.
The impact damaged the catch fence and ended Corbet's campaign.
When racing resumed, Haudenschild led away from McFadden but with 20 laps left, McFadden found a way under Haudenschild in turns three-four.
The race was halted again with 16 laps left when Albury's Grant Anderson rolled in turn one.
He walked to the other end of the track where he gave national champion Marcus Dumesny some advice.
