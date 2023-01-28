JY Corbet is only just getting started in his sprintcar career but the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic debutant is hopeful of a decorated journey behind the wheel.
The Queenslander - still only 17 - was among the 118 drivers contesting the 50th classic at Premier Speedway.
Corbet, who turns 18 in February, said his first time competing in Victoria was an eye-opener while he planned to cross to Western Australia for another major challenge - the national title - next weekend.
"It is just about getting used to all the drivers down here, it's much heavier competition," he told The Standard from the pits.
"Up north you race against five or six guys and down here you've got 10 or 20 guys who could win."
His long-term goal is to mix it with the best.
"It would be good in Australia - I'm not too fussed about (racing) in America just yet - but I wouldn't mind starting my own business here and focus on trying to grow that and try and get good in sprintcars here," he said.
The Gympie-based driver wasted no time jumping into a sprintcar when he was eligible.
"I raced junior sedans for a little bit because dad raced sedan classes and then he jumped to sprintcars," Corbet, who works for his family business, said.
"I developed my way up to the junior formula 500s and then made my way to sprintcars.
"I turned 16 on the Thursday and I jumped in on the Saturday.
"It was pretty wild."
Corbet, who rates Luke Oldfield as an early inspiration, said steady progress was the team's aim.
"The first season went pretty well. I stayed out of trouble (with crashes) a little bit and then towards the end I started getting caught up in a few little ruts where we couldn't find ourselves," he said.
"This season we've knuckled down a little bit and have gone a bit better and results have shown that."
Another Queensland teenager Ryan Newton was the fastest night two flight one qualifier with experienced New South Welshman Ian Madsen quickest in flight two.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
