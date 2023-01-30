The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Geelong Cats to visit Warrnambool as part of 2023 AFL community camp program

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geelong Cats are visiting Warrnambool for a community camp. Picture by Getty Images

Reigning premiers Geelong Cats will arrive in Warrnambool next week as part of the AFL's community camp program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.