Reigning premiers Geelong Cats will arrive in Warrnambool next week as part of the AFL's community camp program.
Players and staff from the powerhouse club will arrive in town on Monday, February 6 for the the two-day pre-season event before leaving on Tuesday.
Some of the activities players will take part in include local school, club and hospital visits, Auskick clinics and community events with the opportunity for participants to meet AFL players and coaches.
Further details of the camp are expected to be announced later this week.
The AFL's community camps have been held virtually the past few years due to the pandemic.
AFL executive general manager game development, Rob Auld, spoke of the program's value.
"Local towns and communities across the country are so important to the game and the AFL community camps program is a fantastic platform for our elite players and coaches to spend time in communities, which can have a significant positive impact," he said.
"I would like to thank the clubs, players and staff for their role in bringing the AFL Community Camps back to what we know them to be and also the local communities across the country for welcoming and hosting AFL clubs and players."
The Cats are no strangers to Warrnambool, last visiting the city as part of the program in February 2017.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
