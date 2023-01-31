The Standard
Cliff rock in danger of collapse at Peterborough beach removed

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 31 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 1:14pm
A dangerous rock column on a Peterborough beach has been brought down.

