An operation is under way to bring down a rock column that was in danger of imminent collapse on a Peterborough beach.
People have been asked to stay away from the beach until the area has been declared safe.
Parks Victoria area chief ranger Michael Smith said work to bring down the dangerous rock column had begun on Tuesday.
"Contractors are using an airbag system to bring the column down onto the beach," Mr Smith said.
"Once this is done, further work will be required to stabilise and break up the column to make it safe.
"The work is expected to take about 48 hours to complete.
"We're asking people to continue to stay away from the beach until it is reopened for their own safety."
The beach was closed in November, and fencing erected, after warning signs near the rock column were ignored by beachgoers - some were even seen sitting dangerously close to it
An onsite public meeting was called in early January after the closure of the beach upset locals who feared their access to the beach had been blocked for good.
That meeting was told Parks Victoria officers had been verbally abused over the issue - at times called "dogs" and "scum" - when all they were trying to do was keep people safe.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
