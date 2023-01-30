Car driver dies after collision with truck on highway

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision on the Glenelg Highway near Coleraine on Monday morning.
Officers have been told a car and truck carrying cattle collided near the intersection of Glenelg Highway and Shadys Lane just after 11am.
The yet to be identified driver of the car died at the scene.
The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined with Hamilton highway patrol expected to be involved in the investigation.
The Glenelg Highway between Coleraine and Casterton has been closed.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said the service was called to Coleraine just before 11.10am on Monday morning.
"Paramedics are on scene assessing a man in his 50s for lower body injuries," she said, believed to be referring to the truck driver.
"For details on a second patient, please speak to Victoria Police."
It has now been confirmed the driver of the car has died.
Those on the scene were reporting some cattle were walking around while other were being assessed and may be euthanized.
Sunday week ago, January 22, a cattle truck was involved in a single-vehicle accident on the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road about 10.30am and 29 Angus cows were euthanized.
On the same afternoon Panmure 65-year-old Reg Dumesny died after a single-vehicle accident involving his classic car on the Timboon-Port Campbell Road about 3.30pm.
Last Thursday morning a 24-year-old man from Moutajup died after a single-vehicle accident about 5.30am on Mill Road, east of Hamilton.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.