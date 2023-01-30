The Standard
Talk of Allansford's Premier Speedway upgrade on the agenda

Katrina Lovell
Updated January 30 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 4:15pm
A capacity crowd at Premier Speedway's Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic has sparked talk of upgrades at the ageing facility. Picture by Sean McKenna

Expansion and upgrade of Premier Speedway has been put on the agenda after a sell-out Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic on the weekend.

