A family from Tasmania has travelled to Warrnambool to attend their first Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic after hearing of the "hype" and "talk" surrounding the event.
The 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic is being held at Premier Speedway in Allansford from Friday through to Sunday.
Callum Roberts and his family attended The Standard Fan Appreciation Day at the Warrnambool Showgrounds on Saturday.
The day allows people to get up close and personal with drivers and their cars.
Mr Roberts said there was nothing like it when the family attended speedway events in Tasmania and Mount Gambier.
"This is amazing. The way people have in a way embraced us as we walk around, chatting to us and talking to my daughter Phoebe about her go kart and racing," he said.
"We get to meet the drivers and see their gear, it's very cool."
The Roberts' race sprintcars at home.
"We're attending pretty much for the hype and talk surrounding the event," Mr Roberts said.
"We've heard that it's really good to come to. It's a really great family event, so here we are."
The Roberts are staying in Port Fairy, making it a week-long trip.
They also attended the sprintcar racing in Mount Gambier earlier in the week.
Sydney-based N55 driver Jessie Attard was one of the competitors on hand to speak to fans at the showgrounds.
"It's such a great turnout with the crowd," Attard said.
"It's pretty good to be here. With Toowoomba last weekend the races were a sold out crowd, it's good to be back with the full crowds and we can go racing."
IN OTHER NEWS
Late last year, he competed in California and is now travelling along the east coast of Australia.
He was joined by his girlfriend, Chantelle Corby, and their mascot, French bulldog, Callie.
Ms Corby said the pair loved to meet with Attard's fans.
"We've brought our dog along this year," she said.
"It's great interaction. Jessie's always been really good with fans.
"He's always happy to let them sit in the car to see what it feels like, even though it's a bit of a tight squeeze."
Attard has previously competed in Warrnambool, alongside his brother, Alex.
Speedway fans were given the chance to meet with up to 50 of their favourite teams and drivers at an event dedicated to spectators at a new venue.
The event made a venue change to the showgrounds after it was previously held at the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery and last year moved to Premier Speedway.
The free public event gives speedway fans the opportunity to get photographs with cars and drivers.
Driver interviews were broadcast on a big screen.
The family-friendly event also included face painting.
The event is part of three days of racing for the The 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic's.
Fans could also attend a breakfast on Friday attended by past champions and present-day stars.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.