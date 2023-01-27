The issue of catering for free camping is not on Warrnambool City Council's agenda.
Speedway fans have been scrambling for accommodation in the region for this weekend's Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Allansford's Premier Speedway, forcing the club to remind patrons camping is not permitted in its car parks.
But caravans and campervans have filed into the club's grounds, prompting calls for free camping sites.
Warrnambool City Council acting chief executive officer David Leahy said the provision of free camping had not been discussed at this point.
"Council does not receive many inquiries about free camping," he said.
"Very few cities offer free camping and Warrnambool already has great options for travellers on a range of budgets. It is difficult to ascertain whether all accommodation is booked as a trigger for providing free camping."
He said free camping came at a cost to ratepayers.
"Free camping is, of course, not free for the local governments that provide the service. There are costs associated with waste management, the use of public amenities and safety. There is also potentially an impact on the amenity of residents should public spaces become occupied by campers."
Earlier this week a statement from Premier Speedway earlier this week said council regulations did not permit camping in the car parks at the stadium.
The camping policy is also displayed on signs at the entrance to the car park.
The Standard observed caravans and motorhomes preparing to set up at the site on Thursday about 1pm.
One camper said the city had a reputation as being "anti-camping".
"We don't find Warrnambool a very friendly place for campers," Warragul's Garry Clarke said.
Terang's Samantha Shubb said she and her family had stayed at the site for the classic for years.
She said it was convenient and it would be "disappointing" if they couldn't stay there.
