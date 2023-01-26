When Warrnambool's Manny Sandow made it into Rotary Club of Warrnambool East's hole-in-one shootout, he didn't expect to drive away with a new car.
The annual golf competition runs from Boxing Day to Australia Day to raise money for charities and organisations for people in need.
Mr Sandow, the Hampden football league's 2017 Maskell medallist, said it was the first time he had reached the January 26 final after entering the competition for about 15 years.
"I was in a bit of shock when I won because after the one where I got close, I hit the next one on the ground nowhere near it," Mr Sandow said.
"I came down here for a bit of fun thinking there was a slight chance."
He made four attempts across the month-long competition to get a hole-in-one.
"I got the hole-in-one on the second time, then the other three I didn't get near it," Mr Sandow said.
He said he would enter the competition again in the future.
"I always come down and have a go and have a hit over summer," Mr Sandow said.
"It's a good cause and a bit of fun."
Mr Sandow said he would celebrate the win with some backyard cricket and beers.
Rotary Club of Warrnambool East's hole-in-one team leader Mike Toone said 45 people made the cut for their attempt to win the car, with 42 participating on the day.
He said close to 200,000 golf balls were hit across the month by 7000 players, some returning more than once.
Mr Toone said the $54,000 raised beat their previous record of $49,000, and would be distributed back into the community.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
