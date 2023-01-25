People wanting to book accommodation in Warrnambool for the Australia Day weekend may be disappointed.
The Standard can reveal most motels and caravan parks are fully booked for the weekend.
City Heart Motel co-owner Daniel Nielsen said the motel was fully booked out.
"We're fully booked out," Mr Nielsen said.
"Most people are booking in on Friday and staying until Monday."
Mr Neilsen said the motel had been booked out for most nights - weekends and weekdays.
"We've had a busier summer than last year," he said.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said it would be a busy weekend for the city. "The weekend activities including the 50th anniversary edition of the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, the Battle of the Bay and the Tony Ryan Memorial Swim have attracted large visitor numbers to Warrnambool," he said. "The sprintcar classic alone is expected to record about 20,000 attendances over the three days of competition."
The spokesman said the events events were great for the visitor economy and had created a lot of post-Australia day bookings across the city, including at the council's Surfside and Shipwreck Bay holiday parks.
"The holiday parks have really strong bookings and we're still fielding inquiries," the spokesman said.
"In more good news for the city there are still some great drawcards to come including the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic, foreshore triathlon, Lifesaving Victoria nippers competition and the Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Open."
A search of booking website Stayz provides only two accommodation providers which have availability for the dates between January 26 and 29.
Both are asking for more than $350 a night.
There are 10 properties listed as available on the Airbnb website, but a message alerts users of the site: "There aren't many places left in Warrnambool."
The Standard contacted a number of motels, with most revealing they were fully booked out or had one or two available rooms for one or two nights.
Hearn's Port Fairy Accommodation said a number of properties were still available - with about 80 per cent booked for the weekend.
Meanwhile, Premier Speedway has revealed it is still receiving inquiries about on-site camping ahead of the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
A post on its Facebook page sets out its 'no camping' policy.
"The management of the Premier Speedway club, Warrnambool wishes to advise all of our valued visitors that due to Warrnambool City Council regulations, camping is not permitted in the car parks at Premier Speedway, Warrnambool," it states.
"We understand that some patrons may arrive in a camper or with a caravan attached. There will be a marked area on our southern boundary (parallel with the railway line) on the Warrnambool side of the venue (as per attached image) along with an allocated area on the west boundary of the lower paddock, as highlighted.
"Vehicles must be parked up to the boundary, with no more than a car width in between each, with no allowance for awnings. Vehicles first to arrive will commence in our lower paddock on the east side, which will then extend west.
"Patrons failing to comply will be requested to remove their vehicles from the grounds. Additionally, any unacceptable behaviour will be dealt with by the appropriate authorities.
"Please be advised no tents are to be erected."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
