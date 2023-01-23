The Standard

Q&A with Hodges Motorsport's Scott McLaughlin ahead of the 50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Updated January 23 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott McLaughlin is a former Supercars champion now competing in Indycar in America. He is a part-owner in Hodges Motorsport's sprintcar team. Picture by Getty Images

A new team littered with the who's who of Australian sport is aiming to win the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic on Sunday night. Hodges Motorsport - a passion project for Warrnambool-raised Tim Hodges - is hoping James McFadden can drive into victory lane. The Standard will introduce the team to speedway fans in each edition this week. Second to answer the tough questions is esteemed IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin, who is a part owner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.