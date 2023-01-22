A new team littered with the who's who of Australian sport is aiming to win the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic on Sunday night. Hodges Motorsport - a passion project for Warrnambool-raised Tim Hodges - is hoping James McFadden can drive into victory lane. The Standard will introduce the team to speedway fans in each edition this week. First to answer the tough questions is esteemed Australian broadcaster Gerard Whateley, who is a part owner.