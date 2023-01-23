The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Property owners praise volunteers after baler catches fire at Camperdown dairy farm

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 23 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The owners of a Camperdown dairy farm have praised the efforts of Country Fire Authority volunteers for saving their property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.