FIRST race, first win.
American driver Sheldon Haudenschild made the ideal start to his whirlwind Australian trip, collecting the All-Star Challenge crown at Simpson Speedway on Saturday night.
Terang-based team Jack Lee Racing was rapt with the World of Outlaws competitor's performance.
Haudenschild defeated fellow American Chase Randall and consistent Albury racer Grant Anderson to collect the $15,000 pay cheque in front of a record crowd of more than 3000.
He was one of just seven of 20 starters to finish the A-Main. Lee said the son of past classic champion Jac had settled in well to the team and would next race at the President's Cup at Avalon on Wednesday night.
"It was a good start to the week. He was really good to work with and everything fell into place," he told The Standard.
"You can tell he's a professional really. His level is way up there and he's just easygoing."
Lee and Haudenschild will both drive in the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic this weekend.
Lee is part of Friday night qualifying field and Haudenschild is on the Saturday night program.
"I think it will be fine. We're kind of going to run it as two separate deals, not so much together," he said.
"He'll do his thing and I'll do my mine."
He is hoping the team can get both cars into Sunday night's 40-lap finale.
"I think anyone would be pumped with that, that's the plan anyway," Lee said.
Haudenschild, 29, will return to America on the Monday after the classic.
He had a delayed arrival in Australia but is enjoying Victoria's sites including the Great Ocean Road.
"It was a relief (when he touched down) but we were all pretty confident all the way along," Lee said.
"He is in Warrnambool, been on the Great Ocean Road, had a few days off and treating it a bit like a holiday.
"He's getting out with his partner and cruising about. He's loving it."
The classic runs from Friday to Sunday with early forecasts predicting warm conditions and rain.
