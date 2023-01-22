Cattle euthanised after truck rollover

About 40 head of cattle bound to the Mortlake saleyards had to be euthanised on Sunday.
A truck driver spilled a live load of cattle in a rollover that closed the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road for hours.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Willatook shortly after 10.30am.
Police believe the truck rolled after the driver failed to negotiate a bend, spilling a load of live cattle onto the road.
Resources were called in to catch and euthanise the injured animals.
It is understood the truck was transporting cattle to the Western Victoria Livestock Exchange at Mortlake.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said paramedics assessed and treated a man in his 30s.
The man suffered minor injuries. He was not transported to hospital.
The Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road remains closed between Penhurst-Warnambool Road and Willatook-Warrong Road as crews work to clean the roadway.
Hamilton police highway patrol unit and CFA crews from Hawkesdale, Warrong and Willatook attended the scene.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.