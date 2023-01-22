The Standard
Cattle loose after truck rollover on Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 22 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:22pm
Cattle euthanised after truck rollover

About 40 head of cattle bound to the Mortlake saleyards had to be euthanised on Sunday.

