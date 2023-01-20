The Standard
Redesigning regional roads a consideration, says authority chief Paul Northey

Monique Patterson
Monique Patterson
Updated January 20 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 5:30pm
Chief regional roads officer Paul Northey during a visit to Warrnambool in 2019.

Regional Roads Victoria is investigating redesigning the region's roads to better cope with changing weather patterns, according to chief regional roads officer Paul Northey.

