Regional Roads Victoria is investigating redesigning the region's roads to better cope with changing weather patterns, according to chief regional roads officer Paul Northey.
He was quizzed by 3AW's Neil Mitchell about the condition of roads across the state, in particular in the south-west.
"I think we do need to look at drainage and the need to raise roads in some locations and increase drainage," Mr Northey said.
"We are experiencing different weather patterns.
"They (regional roads) would have been suitable at the times the roads were built and some of these roads were built a long time ago."
Mr Northey said he was aware there was concern about the state of roads in some areas of the south-west.
"The western district always has challenges in terms of wet weather and that can have an impact on roads," Mr Northey said.
"We have done some rebuilding on some of those roads in the Cobden and Warrnambool areas and we do have an ongoing maintenance program."
Mr Northey said the authority repaired about 200,000 potholes across the state last year.
"Certainly we've done a lot of work on potholes," he said.
Mr Northey said he acknowledged the need for "a safe and efficient road network" in regional Victoria.
His comments come after a Bendigo man said he was scared to drive on south-west roads.
Beau De Lorenzo, 38, was seriously injured in a crash near Warrnambool 18 years ago.
He regularly visits Warrnambool to see family, but is having second thoughts about travelling on south-west roads.
"I've blown six tyres in the past six months coming down to Warrnambool," Mr De Lorenzo said.
"The roads are very dangerous."
South-west politicians Dan Tehan and Roma Britnell last week issued a challenge to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to drive on south-west roads for a day.
A state government spokeswoman said significant investment had been made into south-west roads.
"We know how critical south-west roads are to tourism and the region's dairy industry, which is why we are continuing to deliver significant works - supporting local jobs, better freight movement and ensuring safer routes for all motorists," she said.
However, The Standard was not advised whether the Prime Minister or Premier will visit the south-west, despite requests.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.