The Standard

Cam Williams and Ethan Boyd win Australian Country Cricket Championships with Vic Country

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated January 20 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool cricketers Ethan Boyd and Cam Williams had a successful Australian Country Cricket Championships.

Two Warrnambool cricketers are celebrating a national championship win following Victoria Country's heart-stopping final-over triumph over ACT on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.