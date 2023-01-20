Two Warrnambool cricketers are celebrating a national championship win following Victoria Country's heart-stopping final-over triumph over ACT on Friday.
Russells Creek star Cam Williams and Allansford-Panmure emerging quick Ethan Boyd watched on as their teammates hit the winning runs in Canberra, eight-wickets down with just three balls to spare.
The Vics had just about sewn up the Australian Country Championships title with two-games remaining thanks to their superior run rate.
Williams described the post-match feeling as 'unreal'.
"Emotions are flying and we're keen to celebrate," he said.
"It's more relief than anything.
"We knew it was coming but we certainly didn't want to finish it on a loss.
"I know losing to WA yesterday hurt a little bit and the boys bounced back."
Set 281 to win by ACT, Vic batter Nathan Walsh was the standout for his side finishing unbeaten on 116.
Boyd toiled hard for his 0-35 while it was a rare lean day with the bat for Williams, who was dismissed for 6.
The left-handed Creeker had an outstanding week with the willow, finishing as the competition's third-highest run-scorer with 314 at a mighty average of 52.3.
He also claimed 13 dismissals with the gloves.
Williams underplayed his efforts, praising his high-quality teammates.
"I had two good hits and that's about it," he said with a laugh.
"I'm just lucky I got 180 in one of them.
"I haven't made a run at home so it was just good to get a few out of the middle of the bat.
"We've got some serious players in the side. I'm just happy to be one little slice of the pizza."
Boyd played three-of-the-six matches including the final two and snared impressive figures of 3-46 against WA Country.
Williams lauded the youngster, who was playing in his maiden championships.
"He's been bowling the house down and coming in as the under-23 player he knew his role and certainly knew he wasn't going to play every game.
"But when he played he stood up and did his role and fielded really well.
"He's going to have a massive career in cricket whether he stays around town and keeps doing these carnivals or if he goes up to Melbourne and really tests himself which I think we all hope he does and hope he succeeds."
The title win is Victoria's second in a row after the side saluted at the last tournament in Toowoomba two-years ago.
Williams was a member of that side and now has two wins to his name from four attempts.
"It's good coming back and bringing home another flag for Victorian cricket and for Warrnambool cricket," he said.
WA Country finished the tournament as runner-up while QLD Country rounded out the top three.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.