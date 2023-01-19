Simpson Speedway president Tim Rankin hopes the inclusion of World of Outlaws duo Sheldon Haudenschild and James McFadden will draw its biggest-ever crowd for the 360 All-Star Challenge.
Haudenschild will make his Australian season-debut at the track on Saturday while McFadden will drive Tim Van Ginneken's sprintcar ahead of next week's South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Classic.
Haudenschild was originally scheduled to race in Toowoomba but withdrew due to time constraints.
"The better the field, the more people we get through the gates," Rankin said of the inclusions.
"Especially Sheldon's first race - it's been a number of years since he's been down here - to have him come to Simpson has been a big thing for us.
"Our tickets have grown since it was announced he'll be coming to Simpson. We're hopefully aiming towards one of the biggest crowds we've ever had."
Rankin said while entries were down this year, there was plenty of hype for the event especially because it led into next week's 50th anniversary of the classic at Premier Speedway.
"The names that we do have counter that (number)," he said.
Rankin predicted the quality of the racing would be "right up there" with a solid track and favourable weather.
"The last meet (at Simpson) was three of the best finals we've seen in quite a while," he said. "I think this meeting will be very similar."
Among the field bidding for the $15,000 is reigning All-Star winner American Chase Randall, Simpson driver John Vogels and Timboon's Phil Lock, who will contest his first meeting since a major injury in April last year.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
