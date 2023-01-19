City Memorial's Des Notley Pairs remains a happy hunting ground for Ararat's Chris Young.
The Chalambar Golf Club bowler, alongside friend Grant Searry from Stawell, clinched his fourth victory in the annual event on Thursday, some 15 years after he last competed in it.
The duo finished on the same number of points (11) as the second and third-placed pairings, however their margin of 57 was 13-shots clear of second and 27-shots ahead of third.
The pair - bowling together for the first time - were delighted with their efforts which saw them pocket $3000 in prize money as the winners of the 34th instalment.
"It's fantastic, we're so happy," Young told The Standard of the duo's victory.
"It's been a great achievement to win the event with the quality opposition that has been here over the two days.
"We're really pleased.
"Some harrowing moments on the way through but we got there.
"We'll have a nice trip home to Ararat and Stawell."
The four-time champion, who said he first won the competition in the late eighties, reiterated his praise for the standard of the competition.
"The competition was great, you had to be on your game all the way through," he said. "We were just lucky enough to play particularly well yesterday (Wednesday) and that put us in a strong position to go into today (Thursday)."
The win was Searry's first in the event from a number of attempts.
Searry, who travels to bowl at Fitzroy, described it as a "real thrill" winning alongside Young.
"It's always good to play here," he said. "Singles is good to win but when you share it with someone else it's great."
The duo has already locked in defending their title in 2023.
Clayton Holcombe and Chris Fleming finished as runners-up.
This year's event featured 60 teams with teams playing six games of 14 ends each.
The prize money was increased to $8000 overall from $5000, with first through to eighth splitting the cash.
Warrnambool Bowls Club also hosted half the games to help cater for the amount of teams.
Meanwhile, the Western District Playing Area weekend pennant competition continues this weekend.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.