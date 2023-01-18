The Standard

Cobden's Jessica Walsh stars in day two of Western Victoria Girls Shield

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated January 18 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Walsh (middle) with teammates after her 7-8 performance on Wednesday. Picture supplied

Cobden's Jessica Walsh says the support of her Warrnambool teammates made her commanding turn with the ball on day two of country week all the more memorable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.