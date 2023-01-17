Yes. There's a lot of interest. We've got good numbers in all our grades especially at the junior levels and that involvement is due to new housing developments in the area. I would say one of the most heartening things about the club is how our junior players have come through the under 13s, 15s and 17s over the past few years and now developed into senior players. Dennington Cricket Club is like all clubs in the WDCA - they are fortunate to have had the likes of Terry Beks, Jamie Fogarty, Michael Howley and Dustin Drew as the backbone of the club. All the clubs have hard-working volunteers who put in endless hours ensuring the clubs continue to grow and survive. Terry is still playing and giving vital assistance to our younger group of players. He has an amazing knowledge of the game while Jamie is the curator and filled numerous other roles at the club over the years. Michael is the president and has put in a lot of time working on our junior development program and Dustin is a stalwart of the club. He hasn't played this year because of commitments with family and greyhounds but he's in the background helping the club. We're hopeful he'll play a couple of games over the next few weeks. The club offers a great family environment and is working on improving our training facilities. Our old training nets at Dennington have been pulled down and we're using the facilities at Mack Oval for training purposes. We've got teams in the three senior grades plus the four junior grades and we're looking at having women's sides in the future.