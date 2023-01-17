American drivers have overcome delayed arrivals and are expected to take their places in the 50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
World of Outlaws competitors Sheldon Haudenschild and Brad Sweet are among 119 drivers nominated for the Australian showcase which has announced its qualifying night fields for the three-night event.
They are among 10 Americans entered, joining Justin Sanders, Cole Macedo, Carson Macedo, Cory Eliason, Tyler Courtney, Brock Zearfoss, Chase Randall and Aaron Reutzel.
Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry said he understood there was public speculation about Haudenschild and Sweet's places in the classic to visa delays.
Both have arrived in Australia in recent days.
Reutzel - another whose place was under a cloud - is also expected to fly in and contest the classic.
"We have ended up with 10 American nominations. It's important to note these are nominations," he said.
"It was pretty professional behind the scenes and there was a group of us working on it to make it happen.
"It is definitely good reward for hours of work from all of us."
Parry said the club was thrilled with the calibre of drivers spread across the two qualifying nights on Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28.
The title and $50,000-to-the-winner will be up for grabs when the top 96 competitors return on Sunday, January 29.
In-form Tasmanian Jock Goodyer, reigning champion Lachlan McHugh, veteran Kerry Madsen and US competitors Sweet, Courtney, Cole Macedo, Sanders and Zearfoss headline night one.
Night two features the Warrnambool triple threat of James McFadden, Jamie Veal and Corey McCullagh - all past winners - as well as Americans Carson Macedo, Elias, Haudenschild and Reutzel and current Australian champion Marcus Dumesny.
"The field would be one of the strongest we've ever assembled," Parry said.
"You still have a lot of veterans in the field but you have quite a few young guns now with the likes of Jock Goodyer, Lockie McHugh and the likes of Brock Hallett who has gone to another level as well as all your seasoned campaigners such as Kerry Madsen and 'Vealy' who has been around a while.
"To throw into the young gun bucket would be Marcus Dumesny who in the last 12 months has really taken some strides forward."
Justin Sanders
Jordan Rae
Kerry Madsen
Ben Morris
Lisa Walker
Carly Walsh
Brock Hallett
Mahtia Bissett
Lachlan McHugh
Paul Solomon
Chase Randall
Adam Butler
Scott Enderl
Cole Macedo
Kale Quinlan
Luke Oldfield
Tyler Courtney
Dennis Jones
Nicholas Whell
Jock Goodyer
Will Carroll
Jack Lee
Todd Moule
Cody Maroske
Andrew Hughes
Brody Appleby
Brett Clarke
Eddie Lumbar
Ashley Cook
Lachlan McDonough
Chris McInerney
Darren Mollenoyux
Jackson Delamont
Brad Sweet
Josh Buckingham
Alex Attard
Matt Dumesny
Brendan Scorgie
Rhiannon Burleigh
Jordyn Charge
Tate Frost
David Aldersley
William Lucas
Brett Milburn
Marcus Green
Cory Elliot
Max Vidau
Luke Dillon
Steven Lines
Ben Atkinson
Jett Bell
Grant Stansfield
Jamie Heyen
Sam Walsh
Brock Zearfoss
Brett Hobson
Brendan Guerin
Tarhlea APett
Chad Ely
Peter Doukas
Marcus Dumesny
Callum Williamson
Ian Madsen
James McFadden
Adam Garwood
Cameron Waters
Hayden Pitt
Tim Hutchins
Bobby Daly
Chris Johns
Luke Stirton
Jye Corbet
Phil Micallef
Mark Pholi
Brendan Quinn
Mark House
Luke Thomas
Jye O'Keeffe
Daniel Sayre
Chris Temby
Glen Sutherland
Jordyn Brazier
Leigh Mugavin
Ricky Maiolo
Sheldon Haudenschild
Cory Eliason
Daniel Pestka
Ross Jarred
Terry Rankin
Tim Rankin
Stephen Spark
Brenten Farrer
Jamie Veal
Grant Anderson
Zac Picchiarotta
Rusty Hickman
Adam King
Jamie Matherson
Matt Egel
Randy Morgan
Jesse Attard
Aaron Reutzel
Kevin Titman
Ryan Jones
Kevin Reeves
Ryan Newton
John Vogels
Kaidon Brown
Jake Smith
David Donnegan
Brooke Tatnell
Robbie Paton
Corey McCullagh
Taylor Prosser
Daniel Scott
Todd Hobson
David Murcott
Blake Walsh
Carson Macedo
