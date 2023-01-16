We'll have to bring our best but I think it will be a really good contest.- Tara Elliott
Warrnambool women's representative team member Tara Elliott believes her side can go all the way in the Festival of Cricket competition.
The team will play Colac in the decider in February following its four-wicket win over South East in Mount Gambier on Sunday.
Colac and Warrnambool are yet to meet but Elliott is expecting a tough encounter.
"Obviously we have to put in our performances and piece them together with the bat, with the ball in the field," she said.
"We'll have to bring our best but I think it will be a really good contest."
Against South East, Warrnambool bowled exceptionally tight, restricting the home side to a modest 8-121 from its 30 overs.
Elliott was the best of the victors' bowlers, snaring 3-19 while Jas Bowater also bowled well, claiming 2-15.
Elliott praised her side for its fielding, as well as the noticeable improvement in its bowling, from its win over Hamilton a week ago.
"From the get go our fielding has been really good," she said. "We've worked on that at training and we've been switched on for the full 30 overs which has been pleasing.
"But I think everyone's line and length with their bowling yesterday was an improvement from last week."
With bat in hand it was Shannon Johnson who stole the show again for Warrnambool.
The number four (50, retired not out) struck her second half-century in as many weeks, this time off just 26 balls.
The quickfire knock included seven fours and two sixes and follows Johnson's 68 against Hamilton.
Bowater (23) also contributed as Warrnambool surpassed the total six-wickets down, inside 20 overs.
Brooke Herbertson (10 not out) also looked in control at the crease.
"Our batters are just amazing," Elliott said.
"If someone doesn't perform there's always about eight other people behind them that can do the job.
"I just think the complete faith that we've got in each other's really pleasing to see."
Elliott commended her side on the "all-round performance" and hailed captain Gabby Lenehan for her leadership.
She said the group's chemistry had grown significantly after just two games together.
"There's a lot of different people to last year and everyone's improved in their own games but we've built connections with each other pretty quickly which has been good," she said.
"It's just such a good environment to be around and be a part of I'd say."
The women's Festival of Cricket grand final is scheduled for February 26 at Hamilton College.
