Chris Bant guides Allanford-Panmure to victory with his first century of season

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
Updated January 14 2023 - 8:54pm, first published 8:45pm
Chris Bant, pictured in a representative game last month, knocked a century for Allansford-Panmure on Saturday.

"I didn't want to go too much into my shell.

- Chris Bant

Allansford-Panmure's Chris Bant says he isn't overthinking his craft after notching his first century of the summer on Saturday.

