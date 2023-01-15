A concerted effort to play "week-in and week-out" has payed off for Daniel Bonham after he won this year's Peter Thomson Cup.
Among a field of more than 200 at Warrnambool Golf Club's long-running Legacy Day competition on Saturday, the 38-year-old finished with 44 points ahead of Stephen Ellery on 43. Helen Fagan and Sheryl Nicolson were the highest ranked women in the stableford event, each with 37 points.
Bonham said it was a "good, solid round for a 25 handicap" but was surprised to learn he had won the trophy.
"This is absolutely the pinnacle of my golfing career at this point," he said. "I did have a good day but thought there might be one or two others that would go ahead of me. Hopefully we can do well and back it up again next year. It was a good day... and a good event. The support the Warrnambool Golf Club can give to the association (Legacy) is definitely very good."
Just a few of the changes I've been making with my game is starting to become a little bit more fruitful.- Daniel Bonham
The father-of-three, who birdied on the 18th hole, said he had focused on fairway hits as he tried "not to over-muscle too many shots".
The former junior baseball national champion has played golf socially his entire life but joined the Warrnambool Golf Club in August in an effort to "play week-in, week-out" and lower his handicap.
"Saturday morning comp days I come out and have a hit... and try and get out middle of the week in holidays but that's few and far between," he said.
Bonham, who works at The Standard, said the win was a confidence-booster as he continues to refine his golf game.
"Just a few of the changes I've been making with my game is starting to become a little bit more fruitful," he said. "We'll continue that journey and hopefully go alright."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.